Biden’s first 100 days live updates: Biden to hold bipartisan meeting on cancer

Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson By MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- Wednesday is Day 43 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Here is how the day is unfolding. All time Eastern: Mar 03, 10:49 am White House says 'more than 200,000' have enrolled for health insurance Biden released a statement Wednesday saying more than 200,000 Americans have signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act in the first two weeks since his administration started a special three-month enrollment period for HealthCare.gov on Feb. 15. Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 28, opening the federal marketplace for a three-month special enrollment period for coverage during the pandemic. The special enrollment period ends May 15. Mar 03, 10:30 am Debate on COVID-19 relief bill expected Wednesday Senate Democratic aides tell ABC News they expect debate on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill to start late Wednesday, but they’re waiting on the text to be completed and nonpartisan offices to issue a new price tag, also called a "score," and analysis. After that, there will be up to 20 hours of debate over the bill, and then a Senate "vote-a-rama" will begin, during which senators can propose amendments. Then the Senate will vote on the bill's passage. Mar 03, 9:50 am First lady wades into school reopening debate Jill Biden, the nation’s highest-ranking teacher, is wading into the debate over reopening schools, with a visit Wednesday to Connecticut and Pennsylvania alongside the newly confirmed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Upping her role in this contentious fight is a significant move for Jill Biden, and one that could put her in the political crosshairs, as the Biden administration tries to balance the interests of teachers' unions and pandemic-weary parents who are desperate to get their kids back in school. The first lady will need to walk a fine line. Wednesday's visits are being billed more as a listening session. Biden and the education secretary will be stopping by two schools that have managed to reopen with the hopes of “having a conversation… about what has been effective, what has worked, what are the lessons learned, what do they need more assistance with?" White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. But Biden, who herself is teaching virtually at Northern Virginia Community College this semester, will nonetheless get a reality check on the difficulties facing schools as the Biden administration struggles to achieve its goal to reopen the majority of schools in his first 100 days. Mar 03, 9:09 am Biden to hold meeting on cancer, meet with House Dems After meeting with Senate Democrats two days in a row, Biden speaks, virtually, to the House Democratic Caucus at their annual retreat. Before that, Biden and Harris will hold a 1:45 p.m. bipartisan meeting on cancer in the Oval Office. Details on that are still unclear but Biden has long advocated a cancer "moonshot." Separately, Harris will spend part of the day visiting a woman-owned small business in Alexandria, Virginia, to discuss the impact of the pandemic and promote the American Rescue Plan. The vice president will also ceremonially swear in Gina Raimondo as Secretary of Commerce in the evening. The White House Covid-19 response team will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. and White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at 12:30 p.m. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Biden’s first 100 days live updates: Biden to hold bipartisan meeting on cancer

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 10:09 am

Official White House Photo by Lawrence JacksonBy MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- Wednesday is Day 43 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.



Here is how the day is unfolding. All time Eastern:



Mar 03, 10:49 am

White House says 'more than 200,000' have enrolled for health insurance



Biden released a statement Wednesday saying more than 200,000 Americans have signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act in the first two weeks since his administration started a special three-month enrollment period for HealthCare.gov on Feb. 15.



Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 28, opening the federal marketplace for a three-month special enrollment period for coverage during the pandemic. The special enrollment period ends May 15.



Mar 03, 10:30 am

Debate on COVID-19 relief bill expected Wednesday



Senate Democratic aides tell ABC News they expect debate on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill to start late Wednesday, but they’re waiting on the text to be completed and nonpartisan offices to issue a new price tag, also called a "score," and analysis.



After that, there will be up to 20 hours of debate over the bill, and then a Senate "vote-a-rama" will begin, during which senators can propose amendments. Then the Senate will vote on the bill's passage.



Mar 03, 9:50 am

First lady wades into school reopening debate



Jill Biden, the nation’s highest-ranking teacher, is wading into the debate over reopening schools, with a visit Wednesday to Connecticut and Pennsylvania alongside the newly confirmed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Upping her role in this contentious fight is a significant move for Jill Biden, and one that could put her in the political crosshairs, as the Biden administration tries to balance the interests of teachers' unions and pandemic-weary parents who are desperate to get their kids back in school.



The first lady will need to walk a fine line. Wednesday's visits are being billed more as a listening session. Biden and the education secretary will be stopping by two schools that have managed to reopen with the hopes of “having a conversation… about what has been effective, what has worked, what are the lessons learned, what do they need more assistance with?" White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.



But Biden, who herself is teaching virtually at Northern Virginia Community College this semester, will nonetheless get a reality check on the difficulties facing schools as the Biden administration struggles to achieve its goal to reopen the majority of schools in his first 100 days.



Mar 03, 9:09 am

Biden to hold meeting on cancer, meet with House Dems



After meeting with Senate Democrats two days in a row, Biden speaks, virtually, to the House Democratic Caucus at their annual retreat. Before that, Biden and Harris will hold a 1:45 p.m. bipartisan meeting on cancer in the Oval Office. Details on that are still unclear but Biden has long advocated a cancer "moonshot."



Separately, Harris will spend part of the day visiting a woman-owned small business in Alexandria, Virginia, to discuss the impact of the pandemic and promote the American Rescue Plan. The vice president will also ceremonially swear in Gina Raimondo as Secretary of Commerce in the evening.



The White House Covid-19 response team will hold a press briefing at 11 a.m. and White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at 12:30 p.m.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back