‘Tenet’ finally coming to theaters in New York City

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 8:28 am

Melinda Sue Gordon; ©2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(NEW YORK) -- For the first time since the pandemic delayed film openings in the U.S. in August, Christopher Nolan's time-bending thriller Tenet is finally coming to theaters in New York City.

The Big Apple has of late started reopening its theaters under strict COVID-19 rules, and on Friday, the film, which stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Kenneth Branagh, will finally screen for movie fans there.

The movie will be unspooled at several AMC locations, including its Times Square flagship, as well as the Village East by Angelika downtown, as well as the Showcase Cinemas in Jamaica, Queens.

The film, which earned more than $353 million worldwide despite the pandemic's effects on theaters, was already available on streaming and Blu-ray/DVD -- and for a limited time on HBO Max, to Nolan's chagrin -- but Deadline reports the fillmmaker was among other "industry titans" to personally advocate embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to start getting theaters opened again.

By Stephen Iervolino

