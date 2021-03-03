Advertisement

Chris D’Elia accused of exploitation and child pornography

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 8:18 am

Freeform/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) -- (NOTE NATURE, CONTENT) Embattled comedian Chris D'Elia was hit with a new lawsuit, of which he faces additional accusations of exploiting a minor.

Deadline reports that a civil suit was filed against the comic Tuesday in California federal court, where an unnamed victim claims he solicited nude photos of her when she was 17 and also accused him of child sexual exploitation.

The victim claims she was exploited by the then 34-year-old D'Elia was aware of her age when he invited her to attend one of his shows in Connecticut. She states that, before he went on stage, he asked her age and engaged her in sexual activities with her.

Connecticut law states the age of consent is 16.

The victim states that, after their encounter, "he constructed a manipulative, controlling, and abusive dynamic." She claims he demanded she send him inappropriate photos with her clothes off and, when she refused, D’Elia "psychologically punished her."

She states he made her take over 100 sexually explicit photos and videos of herself, of which she claims is

"in violation of federal child pornography and sexual exploitation laws."

This isn't the first time the comedian has been accused of exploiting minors online.

In addition, two other women have come forward with misconduct allegations against D'Elia, of which were made public in September.

The accusers both claim the comedian exposed himself to them, with one saying her incident occured in 2011 and the other transpired in 2018.

In the aftermath, D'Elia's agency, CAA, and management team, 3 Arts Entertainment, both dropped him as a client.

The comedian apologized in a video statement, of which he released February 19, claiming he needed help and that "sex controlled my life."

However, in the video, he maintains, "All my relationships have been consensual and legal."

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back