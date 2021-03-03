(NEW YORK) -- With COVID-19 affecting travel trends over the past year, Airbnb has added a brand-new search feature to its platform. Flexible Dates gives would-be travelers more options when it comes to dates and locations of stays. This new search option offers users more freedom when they choose to travel. Instead of picking exact dates, they can search options such as a weekend getaway or a month-long stay. "It’s no surprise COVID-19 continues to change the way we travel, and in addition to redesigning our platform last year to make nearby and longer-term stays easier to find and book, our new Flexible Dates feature aligns with a broader shift in how people will travel in the future," Airbnb said in a press release. According to the Airbnb travel trends report, a quarter of Americans would consider traveling during off-peak times, and one-third of people have been flexible with their date or location during the pandemic. “Once people feel safe to travel, they will. But it will look different than before the pandemic. Travel will be viewed as an antidote to isolation and disconnection," Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky wrote in the report. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Airbnb launches flexible search feature for travelers who want more options

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 6:07 am

By ZOE MOORE, ABC News

