(NEW YORK) -- If peanut butter fans found a genie that dispensed candy instead of wishes, they might ask for something like this new treat from Reese's. For the first time in over 90 years, Hershey unveiled a sweet spin on its iconic cups that does away with the chocolate. In tandem with National Peanut Butter Lovers Day, Reese's debuted its new "Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups" that are a double dose of peanut butter. The light golden cups are encased in a creamy peanut butter candy-flavored shell and stuffed with the same beloved, Reese’s peanut butter inside. Although the candy is only around for a limited time, it's the result of an amped-up version of a previous peanut butter-coated iteration that peanut butter fans pleaded to make more of. "While launching a Reese's Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about," Margo McIlvaine, Reese's brand manager, said in a press release. "The frenzy that comes with changing an icon like the Reese's Cup is real – but you can still enjoy the classic plus get more peanut butter flavor with a new option that’s every peanut butter lover’s dream!" The new cups are available in both standard, king size and miniatures at retailers nationwide starting early April 2021. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Reese’s releases new peanut butter cups without any chocolate

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 5:57 am

Reese's, Hershey By KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

