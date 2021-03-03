Capitol Police beef up security for March 4 amid concerns over QAnon theory

(WASHINGTON) -- The United States Capitol Police said it has beefed up security on Capitol Hill this week due to "concerning information and intelligence" related to March 4, the date that far-right conspiracy theorists believe former President Donald Trump will return to power. "The Department is aware of concerning information and intelligence pertaining March 4th and continues to work with all of our law enforcement partners," the federal law enforcement agency said in a statement Tuesday night. "Based on the intelligence that we have, the Department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4th. The Department has communicated our enhanced posture as well as the available intelligence for the entire workforce." The threats appear to stem from QAnon, the umbrella term for a set of disproven and discredited internet conspiracy theories that allege the world is run by a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles. Followers of the fringe movement believe that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen from Trump, who has pushed baseless claims of voter fraud along with his allies. QAnon followers also believed that Trump would not actually leave office on Inauguration Day but rather would declare martial law, announce mass arrests of Democrats and stop Joe Biden from becoming president. When that didn't happen, the date was moved from Jan. 20 to March 4, the original inauguration day for all U.S. presidents prior to 1933. The Federal Bureau of Investigation first labeled QAnon and its fluid online community of supporters as a "dangerous extremist group" in August 2019. A number of individuals believed to be QAnon followers have been charged for their alleged involvement in the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, when pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Intelligence and Analysis issued a confidential assessment to law enforcement agencies, which was obtained by ABC News, saying that the threat of domestic violent extremism in 2020 -- largely driven by "violent anti-government or anti-authority narratives, periods of prolonged civil unrest and conspiracy theories" -- is a trend that will likely continue in 2021 and "could escalate to include targeting of critical infrastructure." Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Capitol Police beef up security for March 4 amid concerns over QAnon theory

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 5:37 am

drnadig/iStockBy LUKE BARR and MORGAN WINSOR, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- The United States Capitol Police said it has beefed up security on Capitol Hill this week due to "concerning information and intelligence" related to March 4, the date that far-right conspiracy theorists believe former President Donald Trump will return to power.



"The Department is aware of concerning information and intelligence pertaining March 4th and continues to work with all of our law enforcement partners," the federal law enforcement agency said in a statement Tuesday night. "Based on the intelligence that we have, the Department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4th. The Department has communicated our enhanced posture as well as the available intelligence for the entire workforce."



The threats appear to stem from QAnon, the umbrella term for a set of disproven and discredited internet conspiracy theories that allege the world is run by a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles. Followers of the fringe movement believe that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen from Trump, who has pushed baseless claims of voter fraud along with his allies.



QAnon followers also believed that Trump would not actually leave office on Inauguration Day but rather would declare martial law, announce mass arrests of Democrats and stop Joe Biden from becoming president. When that didn't happen, the date was moved from Jan. 20 to March 4, the original inauguration day for all U.S. presidents prior to 1933.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation first labeled QAnon and its fluid online community of supporters as a "dangerous extremist group" in August 2019. A number of individuals believed to be QAnon followers have been charged for their alleged involvement in the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, when pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.



On Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Intelligence and Analysis issued a confidential assessment to law enforcement agencies, which was obtained by ABC News, saying that the threat of domestic violent extremism in 2020 -- largely driven by "violent anti-government or anti-authority narratives, periods of prolonged civil unrest and conspiracy theories" -- is a trend that will likely continue in 2021 and "could escalate to include targeting of critical infrastructure."



