HOUSTON (AP) – A federal judge has ordered Exxon Mobil to pay a $14.25 million civil penalty in a lawsuit accusing the company of violating the Clean Air Act for eight years at its Baytown, Texas, refinery. U.S. District Judge David Hittner of Houston on Tuesday reduced a previous award of almost $20 million overturned by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The group Environment Texas sued the company in 2010. After a trial of almost three weeks in 2014, Hittner ruled against the company and ordered the larger penalty two years later. The appeals court remanded the case to Hittner last July.

Exxon Mobil ordered to pay $14.25M penalty in pollution case

Posted/updated on: March 3, 2021 at 4:40 am

