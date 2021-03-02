Advertisement

KC names Hanson Vice President of Administrative Services/CFO

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2021 at 3:07 pm

KILGORE — Kilgore College has named a new Vice President of Administrative Services/Chief Financial Officer. Terry Hanson was affirmed to the new post by the school Tuesday. Hanson previously worked as the Assistant Director of Planning and Data Analytics for the city of Fort Worth. Prior to working in Fort Worth, he worked in Wisconsin as the Finance & Information Technology Director for Sheboygan County and worked in a similar role for the city of Sheboygan. Hanson also served as an auditor in Minnesota in municipal and legislative arenas.

