Single vehicle accident kills one

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2021 at 3:15 pm

QUITMAN — An East Texan has died after losing control of his vehicle and striking multiple trees. The Texas Department of Public Safety, released details into the accident on FM 2966 that killed David Woolverton, 62, of Como. D.P.S. says, the Monday morning wreck happened a mile North of Quitman. Initial reports showed the Wood county man lost control of his vehicle in a curve, and traveled off the west side of the road, before impact. The crash remains under investigation, at this time.

