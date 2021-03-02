Advertisement

Sesquicentennial transportation show canceled in Longview after multiple delays

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2021 at 2:42 pm

LONGVIEW — The city of Longview announced the cancellation of the “The Longview Sesquicentennial Transportation Show: A Ride Through History.” According to the news release the show had been planned for May, as a celebration of the history of transportation in East Texas. The event was originally set for March 21, 2020, but was rescheduled multiple times due to COVID-19. All sponsors and registered show participants will be contacted about a refund of registration fees and sponsorships. Read more here.

