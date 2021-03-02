Advertisement

Reactions to 2nd dose immunizations more pronounced

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2021 at 2:35 pm

TYLER — NET Health offered second COVID inoculations to hundreds of east Texans Tuesday. George Roberts told KTBB, what some folks may experience. “I had some arm soreness, personally. We are seeing a greater immune reaction on the second dose, in terms of people not feeling very well.” The NET Health CEO went on to say, “The bad news is you don’t feel very good, the good news is you are building your immunity up.” NET Health is closing in on 20,000 inoculations. There have been a combined total of over 45,000 vaccinations in Smith county as of Tuesday.

