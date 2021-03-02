Advertisement

Texas lifts mask mandate, allows full reopening of businesses

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2021 at 3:43 pm

AUSTIN (AP/Staff) – Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. During an announcement Tuesday, Abbott also said that all businesses in the state may reopen at 100 per cent capacity. Both measures take effect March 10. Abbott did encourage Texans to continue exercising personal responsibility. The decision comes as governors across the U.S. have been easing coronavirus restrictions, despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over. Like the rest of the country, Texas has seen a sharp plunge in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. More than 42,000 people have died from the virus in Texas, trailing only California and New York.

