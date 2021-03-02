Advertisement

Zendaya gave ‘Spider-Man’ co-star Tom Holland this advice on dealing with fans

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2021 at 12:13 pm

JoJo Whilden/Sony Pictures Entertainment(NEW YORK) -- (NOTE LANGUAGE) Despite being a highly accredited actor, Tom Holland sometimes needs a little advice on navigating Hollywood. Thankfully he's got his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya to help him out.

In an interview with British GQ, the 24-year-old actor opened up about the moment that the actress was able to give him some tips on how to interact with fans.

"Talking to Zendaya‘s helped me a lot, actually," Holland admitted.

"I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a [jerk] to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they’d want a picture with me or signature or whatever," he explained. "I’d have the typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: 'Why are you talking to me?' Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggro than just smiling and taking the picture."

"She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public," he added.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back