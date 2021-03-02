TYLER — A former Tyler resident was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday, after pleading guilty to numerous child sexual assault charges. According to our news partner KETK, Alan Felton, 49, had been living in North Carolina, before his arrest by US Marshals last fall. Felton was charged with sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. A warrant in the case, showed the abuse began at age 6 and continued for eight years. Felton had been held in the Smith County Jail with a bond higher than $1.5 million since last September. Felton, had previously been convicted of child sex crimes in 1999. Before moving to North Carolina, Felton registered as a sex offender and his “Risk Level” was rated as “HIGH.”

40 years for former Tyler man guilty of child sexual assault

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2021 at 11:40 am

TYLER — A former Tyler resident was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday, after pleading guilty to numerous child sexual assault charges. According to our news partner KETK, Alan Felton, 49, had been living in North Carolina, before his arrest by US Marshals last fall. Felton was charged with sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. A warrant in the case, showed the abuse began at age 6 and continued for eight years. Felton had been held in the Smith County Jail with a bond higher than $1.5 million since last September. Felton, had previously been convicted of child sex crimes in 1999. Before moving to North Carolina, Felton registered as a sex offender and his “Risk Level” was rated as “HIGH.”

