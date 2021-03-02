Advertisement

Disaster assistance available through FEMA

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2021 at 11:23 am

TYLER — There are 254 counties in Texas. Federal funds are available to 126 of those counties impacted by recent winter storms. Nate Custer told KTBB Tuesday, “The Federal Emergency Management Association is helping people impacted by recent power and water outages. Basic FEMA help is emergency home repairs and temporary housing. We are not going to make people whole again, but we are going to help people to get back on their feet.” Custer continued, “But, in order for people to qualify, we need to hear from them. People will need to register if that had any damage.” For more information click here.

The FEMA agent went on to say, “The process is pretty straight forward, before COVID-19, we usually would send out a federal inspector to look at the damage to a home. We are doing that now in a combination of ways. Sometimes virtual if people have the capability through face-time or send video, or they will describe what happened. But, we don’t do the in person inspections to the extent that we used to.”

