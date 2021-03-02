(NEW YORK) -- Thinx, the "period-proof underwear" brand, is expanding its offerings with a new line at a more accessible price called “Thinx for All.” The new collection, which is available at a handful of mass retailers, also features more size inclusivity. Retailing for $17, Thinx for All includes sizes XS-XL and X-4X. The brand hopes its new offerings will help more women reclaim their periods and reduce period waste. “This expansion enables us to get more Thinx Inc. underwear into more underwear drawers -- and less period waste in landfills,” Thinx Inc.'s CEO Maria Molland said in a press release. “Our customers have been asking for more accessible price points and sizing, and we listened, which is why we’ve worked so hard to make Thinx for All a reality.” Thinx for All is meant to be an entry point into the full Thinx underwear brand. The collection comes in brief, bikini and high-waist styles in black and gray. Most importantly, Thinx for All uses the same built-in, period-absorbing technology as the signature offerings, but in a streamlined organic cotton design, the company said. The line is available now on Target.com and select Target stores. It will also be available later this year at CVS and Urban Outfitters locations in the United States, as well as London Drugs in Canada. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Thinx’s new underwear line coming to Target and CVS

Posted/updated on: March 2, 2021 at 6:31 am

ThinxBy ZOE MOORE, ABC News

