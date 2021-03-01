Advertisement

UTHSC staffer arrested for allegedly hitting schizophrenia patient

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2021 at 4:43 pm

TYLER — A UT Health Science Center employee was arrested for allegedly slapping a schizophrenia patient in the face, for a Feb. 1 incident. According to our news partner KETK, Lavinya Denise Warren, 45, was accused by the elderly patient of putting her in an “arm lock”, and hitting her “with an open hand on the right side of her face.” The victim also said that in a separate incident, Warren hit her in the chest. UT Health released a statement to KETK, saying: “This individual is no longer employed. We have cooperated with appropriate authorities.”

Tyler police reviewed security footage, which allegedly recorded Warren forcefully walking the victim down the hallway back to her room. Warren “appears to shove the victim into the room and them attempts to hold the door shut, preventing her from leaving the room. ”A separate camera in the victim’s room “appeared to show [Warren] strike the victim with an open hand,” according to the warrant.” Warren is charged with injury to the elderly and posted a $10,000 bond after being arrested on February 5. Warren could face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

