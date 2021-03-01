Advertisement

2 structure fires in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2021 at 3:27 pm

TYLER — Tyler firefighters battled two structure fires Sunday night into Monday morning. The city said, Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant on Lindsey Lane and a residential property on Alta Mira Drive both caught fire, and remain under investigation. The two locations are a little over three miles away from each other. The fire at Ruby’s on Lindsey Lane was reported at 10:15 p.m. Heavy smoke was reported coming from the structure, with most of the fire in the kitchen area. A second fire took place around 3:30 a.m. Monday, at a residential property on Alta Mira Dr. The building had already collapsed before TFD could respond. All units were clear from the scene at approximately 6:00 a.m.

