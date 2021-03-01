Today is Monday March 01, 2021

One killed in wreck in Rusk county

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2021 at 1:18 pm
TYLER — On Monday DPS released details of a two vehicle fatal crash on US-79 South, that took place early Saturday morning. The wreck happened 5 miles south of Henderson. After authorities say a vehicle driven by Kahmila Bradford, drifted into on-coming traffic and struck a vehicle driven by Jose Gustavo Servin. Servin, 23, of Henderson, died at the scene. Bradford, 24, of Winona, was transported, in serious condition, to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.

