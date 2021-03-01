Advertisement

Missing man found in Rusk county

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2021 at 3:38 pm

RUSK COUNTY — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office found a man Monday, after finding the missing man’s vehicle was found Sunday night. According to our news partner KETK, James “Jamie” Searcy was found alive, in the water, Monday. Officials searched for Searcy search until about 10 p.m. Sunday night when storms in the area prevented the investigation from continuing. Authorities initially received a welfare check call around 6 p.m. Sunday. Once Searcy was located, he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

