City of Palestine announces community-wide clean-up date

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2021 at 12:22 pm

PALESTINE — The city of Palestine announced a community wide clean-up event for residents on Monday. The city said citizens will have the opportunity to get rid of unwanted items on April 10. Palestine residents, with an active water account, will be able to drop off their unwanted items at the City of Palestine Transfer Station, 517 ACR 3694 off Hwy 79 at no charge. Residents will be required to provide a copy of their water bill and identification, matching the address on the water bill. Read more here.

