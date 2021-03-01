Advertisement

Ellen Pompeo admits her future on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is “Undecided”

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2021 at 12:09 pm

ABC/Mike Rosenthal(LOS ANGELES) -- Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is flirting with a future without the long-running medical drama in her life.

The 51-year-old actress appeared on CBS Sunday Morning where the conversation gravitated toward her starring role as Doctor Meredith Grey and her future with the series. The show's pilot aired on March 27, 2005 on ABC, which makes it television's longest-running medical drama.

It is currently unknown if the show will continue beyond its 17th season or if it is getting ready to hang up the scrubs and say goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital once and for all.

When pressed for answers, the acclaimed actress insisted, "I can't say. Can't say."

"We honestly have not decided. We're really trying to figure it out right now," added Pompeo, who insisted that the show has to end on a high note -- which is an extremely daunting task given its 16-year run. "To end a show this iconic, how do we do it? I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans -- I want to make sure we do it right."

Pompeo, who is one of television's highest paid actors, also admitted that she's been kept in the dark about her character's fate.

When asked if Meredith is alive or dead after being infected with COVID-19, the actress attested, "We don't know."

Despite not knowing how her story ends on Grey's Anatomy, Pompeo isn't sweating about what happens after the show wraps for good.

"Well, I can do anything I want. Or not do anything at all," she laughed.

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, March 11 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

