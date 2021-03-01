Advertisement

LeTourneau names 7th university president

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2021 at 12:14 pm

LONGVIEW — LeTourneau University has named their seventh president of the college. The University said Monday, Dr. Steven D. Mason was approved by the Board of Trustees and officially announced to the public. Mason has been with LeTourneau University for 15 years, as a professor and mentor to students, Provost, and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Mason and his wife, Bonnie, will soon celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary and have three children. They are founding members of One Hope Presbyterian Church in Longview, where Dr. Mason serves as an elder. Dr. Mason also enjoys coaching his children’s sports teams.

