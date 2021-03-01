Advertisement

Round 2 vaccines Tuesday at Harvey Hall in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2021 at 12:05 pm

TYLER — NET Health will offer second dose inoculations of COVID vaccines on Tuesday. The health authority said Monday, those who have had their first Moderna vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center in January can return Tuesday for round two. They went on to say, if you have not made an appointment for March 2nd, but you are eligible for your second dose, you can just show up at the Harvey Convention Center between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. You will need to present your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card upon arrival and it must show your 1st dose on any day in January. Read about other second vaccine opportunities here.

