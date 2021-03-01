Advertisement

Has Amber Heard been fired from ‘Aquaman 2’?

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2021 at 10:19 am

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures & © DC Comics(LOS ANGELES) -- Rumors are swirling that Amber Heard has been fired from Aquaman 2, but the situation is something like an underwater mission in the Hudson River: murky.

The 34-year-old actress stars as Mera, the protagonist's main love interest.

Australian entertainment site SausageRoll was first to report that Heard was quietly dismissed from the movie and that her exit was fueled by health concerns and not by her ongoing legal battles against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

For their part, fans of Depp have been burning up Twitter, with the hashtag #FireAmberHeard trending occasionally since it was revealed in court that she allegedly abused Depp.

The court case, which alleged abuse on both sides of the rocky marriage, led Depp to step away from Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts threequel. Hannibal and Doctor Strange actor Mads Mikkelsen eventually replaced him.

The abuse allegations against Heard also sparked a petition demanding her removal, of which over 1.8 million people have signed.

In Heard's stead, it was reported that Emilia Clarke would take over the role and reunite with her Game of Thrones co-star Jason Momoa, who stars as the King of Atlantis.

However, a journalist for The Hollywood Reporter journalist cast doubt on the report and tweeted out Sunday, "Told by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired off 'Aquaman 2' are inaccurate."

Aquaman 2 is expected to hit theaters by Christmas 2022.

By Megan Stone and Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back