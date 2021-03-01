AUSTIN (AP) — Texas’ attorney general is suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last month’s winter storm. The lawsuit comes days after Texas’ power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by revoking its access to the state’s electricity market. Griddy charges $10 a month to give people a way to pay wholesale prices for electricity. But when temperatures plummeted, wholesale prices spiked and Griddy customers were left with sky-high electricity bills. Griddy said in a statement after it was effectively shut down that it’s “always been transparent and customer-centric at every step.” The storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to 4 million customers and leaving many struggling to find clean water.

AG sues Texas utility over customers’ sky-high energy bills

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2021 at 11:28 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas’ attorney general is suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last month’s winter storm. The lawsuit comes days after Texas’ power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by revoking its access to the state’s electricity market. Griddy charges $10 a month to give people a way to pay wholesale prices for electricity. But when temperatures plummeted, wholesale prices spiked and Griddy customers were left with sky-high electricity bills. Griddy said in a statement after it was effectively shut down that it’s “always been transparent and customer-centric at every step.” The storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to 4 million customers and leaving many struggling to find clean water.

