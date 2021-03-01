Advertisement

Golden Globes 2021: ‘Nomadland’ wins Best Motion Picture, Drama

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 10:49 pm

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association(LOS ANGELES) -- Nomadland took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Drama on Sunday night -- besting The Father, Mank, Promising Young Woman and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Director Chloé Zhao, who won Best Director, Motion Picture, earlier in the night, celebrated the honor.

"First of all thank you my fellow nominees for your beautiful, beautiful movies I am speechless," said Zhao. "Nomadland at its core, for me, is a pilgrimage through grief and healing. So for everyone who has gone through this difficult and beautiful journey at some point in their lives, this is for you."

"We don't say goodbye, we say see you down the road," she closed out her acceptance speech with a smile.

Nomadland, based on the book by Jessica Bruder, was nominated in four categories -- winning two. It was nominated for Best Screenplay, Motion Picture, while star Frances McDormand was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

McDormand lost to Andra Day, who starred in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

