Golden Globes 2021: ‘Borat’ star Sasha Baron Cohen wins Best Actor, Motion Picture Musical or Comedy
Posted/updated on:
February 28, 2021 at
10:18 pm
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Very nice! Sacha Baron Cohen won the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy Sunday night.
The 49-year-old comedian, who appeared virtually with his wife Isla Fisher, kept his acceptance speech short and sweet -- but that doesn't mean it was without a few jokes.
Taking a jab at former President Donald Trump and his claims that the 2020 election was subject to voter fraud, Cohen joked, "Donald Trump is contesting the result. He's claiming that a lot of dead people voted which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA."
Cohen was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for The Trial of the Chicago 7 but fell short to Daniel Kaluuyain Judas and the Black Messiah.
