Golden Globes 2021: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ sweeps its categories

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 10:08 pm

Peter Kramer/NBC(LOS ANGELES) -- Netflix's original content continues to be a behemoth in awards shows, with it's limited series The Queen's Gambit sweeping its categories, as well. Previously, The Crown swept the Drama categories.

The Queen's Gambit, a show in which was a gambit in itself as it is about chess, took home Best Television Limited Series and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who stars as series protagonist, Beth Harmon, was overcome with emotion when she was crowned the winner.

"I would do the project again and again and again, I learned so much and I'm so grateful," the British actress gushed.

Anya was up against fierce competition, which included Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman, stars of Mrs. America and The Undoing, respectively.

By Megan Stone

