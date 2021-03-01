Advertisement

Golden Globes 2021: ‘The Crown’ sweeps its categories

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 9:37 pm

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association(LOS ANGELES) -- The Crown became the act to beat during the 2021 Golden Globe Awards -- winning an award in every category in which it was nominated.

While The Crown was nominated for six total, the Netflix drama had been nominated twice in two categories: Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture for TV and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

For the prior category, the final nomination of the night for the acclaimed drama, Helena Bohnam Carter squared off against Gillian Anderson for the final trophy. Anderson took home the prize for her tenure starring as the embattled British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Earlier in the night, The Crown took home Best Television Series, Drama -- beating out Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched.

Emma Corrin -- who plays Princess Diana -- beat out her competition (including a co-star Olivia Colman) and took home the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

Meanwhile, Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles, took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama.

The Crown, which aired its fourth season in November 2020, is slated to begin production of its fifth season this summer. The fifth season was intended to be the Netflix drama's final one, but it was picked up for a sixth season in July.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

