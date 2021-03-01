Advertisement

Golden Globes 2021: Josh O’Connor wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 9:07 pm

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- The category for the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama was filled with strong competition, and it was Josh O'Connor who took home the coveted trophy.

O'Connor, 30, who stars as Prince Charles in Netflix's The Crown, shared some love for his co-star Emma Corrin -- who plays Princess Diana, respectively -- and who took home Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

Calling his win "quite a surprise," O'Connor said he "had the time of my life making" the critically acclaimed Netflix drama. Season four, of which he and Corrin star, details the courting, marriage and eventual breakdown of Charles and Diana's tumultuous relationship.

O'Connor, an English actor, was up against Ozark's Jason Bateman, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, Hunters' Al Pacino and Perry Mason's Matthew Rhys.

The Crown has been nominated for six Golden Globes, so far clinching two Sunday night.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back