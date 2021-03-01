Advertisement

Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin wins Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 8:45 pm

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Emma Corrin beat out her competition -- including a co-star -- and took home the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

The Crown made up two of this year's five nominees with Corrin and Olivia Colman both vying for the trophy.

The 25-year-old British actress, who plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series, breathlessly accepted the win, saying, "Thank you for making every day a joy. Thank you my incredible team as well all of you, I don't know where I would be without you."

Besides Colman, Corrin was vying for the award against Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Ozark's Laura Linney and Ratched's Sarah Paulson.

The Crown is up for a total of six Golden Globe Awards.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back