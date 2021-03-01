Golden Globes 2021: Emma Corrin wins Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Posted/updated on:
February 28, 2021 at
8:45 pm
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Emma Corrin beat out her competition -- including a co-star -- and took home the 2021 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.
The Crown made up two of this year's five nominees with Corrin and Olivia Colman both vying for the trophy.
The 25-year-old British actress, who plays Princess Diana in the Netflix series, breathlessly accepted the win, saying, "Thank you for making every day a joy. Thank you my incredible team as well all of you, I don't know where I would be without you."
Besides Colman, Corrin was vying for the award against Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, Ozark's Laura Linney and Ratched's Sarah Paulson.
The Crown is up for a total of six Golden Globe Awards.
