Golden Globes 2021: ‘The Life Ahead’ takes home Golden Globe for Best Original Song

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 8:45 pm

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association(LOS ANGELES) -- Niccolò Agliardi, Laura Pausini & Diane Warren's "Io sì (Seen)" from the Italian drama The Life Ahead won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song on Sunday.

The trio won the award over the following nominees:

"Fight for You" by: D'Mile, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas – Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" by: Celeste & Daniel Pemberton – The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Speak Now" by: Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed" by: Andra Day & Raphael Saadiq – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The Life Ahead received a limited release on November 6, 2020 before being released on Netflix November 13, 2020.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

