Advertisement

Golden Globes 2021: Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson get handsy during fake acceptance speech

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 8:05 pm

Rich Polk/NBC(LOS ANGELES) -- With nominees accepting their speeches at home, where they are far away from the Golden Globes' open bar, host Amy Poehler continued the time-honored tradition of messy drunken acceptance speeches by tapping Kenan Thompson and Maya Rudolph to make one happen.

"Something we all enjoy about the Golden Globes --- you are usually guaranteed one truly messy acceptance speech that goes awry and it's our responsibility as hosts to make it happen for you," said Poehler. "It's how we get the show to be three hours long."

So, to help put on the brakes, she whipped up a fake category: Least Original Song in a Telefilm, Dramedy or Drama and declared Beverly Jackfruit and Francois Gene Rudy -- Rudolph and Thompson, respectively -- as the winners.

The two Saturday Night Live stars pretended to stumble up to the stage, where Rudolph immediately kicked off all three of her shoes and mistakenly called Poehler "Tina."

"Forgive me, I had a vodka epidural before we came here," Rudolph jokingly slurred before kicking off the rambling three-minute acceptance speech, which inferred the two were siblings and a happy couple.

"You are taking so much time with it and you are making everyone nervous, I love it so much," Poehler cracked toward the end.

The skit ended with the fake music composers thanking "Miller lite and the gentle motion of a hay ride" for making their win possible and declaring that "space lasers control the weather."

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back