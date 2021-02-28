Advertisement

Police: Texas radio host dead, “foul play” not suspected

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 4:42 pm

FRISCO (AP) – Police are investigating the death of a popular North Texas radio host but say they don’t suspect “foul play.” Officers in the suburb of Frisco were called to the home of Russ Martin early Saturday after a friend found him unresponsive. According to a police statement, the 60-year-old host of “The Eagle” on KEGL-FM was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are awaiting the results of an autopsy. Police say “no foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation.” Martin’s death was announced on the website and social media pages for his show. More details were not provided.

