TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 4:23 pm

TYLER — TxDOT is planning another week’s worth of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District during the week of March 1. Among other things, paving operations are scheduled to continue for the US 69 bridge project at FM 346 in southern Smith County. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays as this work continues, starting the week with northbound travel reduced to one lane and shifted to the new bridge. The same work will then be conducted southbound. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or equipment issues. Click here for more information.

