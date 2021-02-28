Advertisement

Whitehouse follows up on storm woes, offers other information

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 4:53 pm

WHITEHOUSE — If you live in Whitehouse and had any damage as a result of the winter storm in February, you can go to the city website to see all available resources and information related to recovery. That’s included in the city’s Weekly Wrapup. Mayor James Wansley signed a local disaster declaration on Feb. 15. It was extended by 30 days at the Feb. 23 City Council meeting. Also, the city is revving up its efforts to get drivers to slow down on local roads. Residents can help by placing a sign that says, “Slow down, our family lives here” in front of their home. You can go here for more information.

Go Back