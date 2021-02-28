Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant remains NBA All-Star Game captain despite not playing

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 10:03 am

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant will still serve as an NBA All-Star Game captain despite a hamstring injury that will keep him from playing.

Durant and fellow All-Star Game captain LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers will each draft a roster out of the pool of selected All-Stars. The All-Star draft will air on TNT on March 4.

It remained unclear whether Durant will travel to Atlanta for the game on March 7.

Durant has missed the Nets’ past seven games with a hamstring strain and has been ruled out through the All-Star break. NBA commissioner Adam Silver named Domantas Sabonis as Durant’s replacement in the game, and Jayson Tatum was elevated to be an All-Star starter in Durant’s absence.

An 11-time All-Star, Durant is averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for Brooklyn this season.

