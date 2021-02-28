TYLER — Three Tyler Legacy High School students are among the top 10 UIL 6A Congressional Debate students in Texas. Competing in the UIL State Congressional Debate Tournament that concluded on February 23, senior Olivia Orren finished in second place, senior Lila Katz in sixth place, and junior Kawsar Yasin in 10th place. Tyler Legacy debate coach Melody Daniels says it was the first time in the school’s history that more than than one student won a medal at the tournament.

Advertisement

Three Tyler Legacy debate students make school history at state meet

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2021 at 7:50 am

TYLER — Three Tyler Legacy High School students are among the top 10 UIL 6A Congressional Debate students in Texas. Competing in the UIL State Congressional Debate Tournament that concluded on February 23, senior Olivia Orren finished in second place, senior Lila Katz in sixth place, and junior Kawsar Yasin in 10th place. Tyler Legacy debate coach Melody Daniels says it was the first time in the school’s history that more than than one student won a medal at the tournament.

Go Back