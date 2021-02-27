Advertisement

Phoenix police arrest 2 women after argument diverts flight

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2021 at 4:21 pm

PHOENIX (AP) – An American Airlines flight was diverted and two women arrested in Phoenix after authorities say one of the women spit on a fellow passenger who asked them to stop using racial slurs in their conversation and the other slapped his hand when he started recording them. The airline said the flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Los Angeles was diverted Thursday around 5:15 p.m. Police arrested 30-year-old Kelly Pichardo and 29-year-old Leeza Rodriguez, saying they verbally and physically assaulted other passengers and crew members. Online court records did not indicate whether the women from New York have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Go Back