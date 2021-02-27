Advertisement

UTHSCT summer research, clinical externship postponed

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2021 at 4:07 pm

TYLER — The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler has canceled the Summer Research and Clinical Externship Program slated for June 2021. The cancellation is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to program directors Dr. Usha Pendurthi, Dr. Steven Idell, and Dr. Patti Olusola. When the program is announced for next summer, applicants can apply online from January to March 2022. Instructions for filing applications will be posted along with the program announcement at this link in December.

