Advertisement

Lawsuit against Longview doctor expanded to 6 alleged victims

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2021 at 3:59 pm

LONGVIEW — A lawsuit outlining years of alleged sexual abuse by a Longview doctor caring for children has been expanded to include a total of six victims. According to our news partner KETK, Matt E. Hipke was arrested in August on two counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and was released on a $1 million bond. The original $1 million lawsuit was filed by the mother of one victim, but a Tuesday Gregg County court filing includes five new victims, two of whom were siblings. Hipke is accused of molesting and sexually abusing the children, with some as early as 2015.

Hipke was an internal medicine specialist who practiced adolescent medicine as part of the Adolescent Care Team in Longview. The Texas Medical Board suspended Hipke’s medical license due to allegations of him sexually abusing three of his male patients under the age of 17.

Go Back