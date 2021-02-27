MEXICO CITY (AP) – The processing of asylum seekers waiting to enter the United States has expanded to a third border crossing, even as nongovernmental organizations called for more effort to protect the thousands still in Mexican border cities. A week after the U.S. government began processing those with active cases made to wait in Mexico during the Trump administration at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego, the process expanded this week to the Matamoros-Brownsville crossing and Friday to Ciudad Juarez-El Paso. The organization Doctors Without Borders, which works along the migratory routes through Central America and Mexico, warned Friday that there are places where migrants remain at great risk.

Advertisement

Processing of asylum seekers expands at U.S.-Mexico border

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2021 at 8:27 am

MEXICO CITY (AP) – The processing of asylum seekers waiting to enter the United States has expanded to a third border crossing, even as nongovernmental organizations called for more effort to protect the thousands still in Mexican border cities. A week after the U.S. government began processing those with active cases made to wait in Mexico during the Trump administration at a border crossing between Tijuana and San Diego, the process expanded this week to the Matamoros-Brownsville crossing and Friday to Ciudad Juarez-El Paso. The organization Doctors Without Borders, which works along the migratory routes through Central America and Mexico, warned Friday that there are places where migrants remain at great risk.

Go Back