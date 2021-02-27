Advertisement

Three people dead after plane crashes in Georgia, leaving wing inside mobile home

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2021 at 9:38 am

Gainesville Police DepartmentBy ROSA SANCHEZ, ABC News

(GAINESVILLE, Ga.) -- A small plane crashed in Gainesville, Georgia Friday afternoon, killing three.



Gainesville fire division chief Keith Smith told reporters the fire department responded to a 911 call made shortly after 6 p.m. from a passerby who noticed debris from the plane on the side of the road.

The victims were identified as Dan Delnoce, 44, of Gainesville, Courtney Flanders, 45, of Gainesville, and Matthew Delnoce, 39, of Ohio, Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bodies have been transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy.



The plane was reportedly heading to Daytona Beach, Florida, when it crashed into a wooded area near several homes in Gainesville.

"Memorial Park Road closed at Cross Street for a single engine plane crash. Please use alternate routes," the Gainesville Police Department wrote on Facebook Friday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the accident, Smith said.



He added that there were no injuries on the ground, but there was some property damage.



Part of the wing from the plane, he said, was found inside a bedroom in a mobile home in the area. The family who owns the home was having dinner in another room when the plane crashed. The residents were not injured.



Also, four adults and a child were evacuated from a nearby home after fuel fell in the area, ABC-affiliate WSB-TV reported.



Personnel are now working to recover the bodies from the plane, Smith said, adding that the Sheriff's Office will be handling the investigation.



