Atlanta Braves extend contract of manager Brian Snitker

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 6:25 pm

The Atlanta Braves have extended the contract of manager Brian Snitker through the 2023 season with a club option for 2024, it was announced Friday.

“I am thrilled that Brian will continue to lead our club on the field and in the clubhouse,” Braves president and general manager Alex Anthopoulos said in a statement. “Three consecutive division titles speak to the impact of Brian and his staff, and we are pleased that he will continue to guide our club through 2023.”

Snitker, 65, who is in his 45th season with the organization, has a 353-317 record as a manager, a position he took over full time in October 2016. He guided the Braves to a 35-25 record during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, winning the National League East for the third consecutive season.

He is the only manager in franchise history to take the Braves to the postseason in three of his first four seasons.

