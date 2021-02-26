Advertisement

Tiger Woods transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 6:23 pm

Tiger Woods has been transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday that left him with serious leg injuries, according to a statement released Thursday.

Dr. Anish Mahajan said Woods, 45, was moved from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, which is located about 18 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, “for continuing orthopedic care and recovery.”

Woods was transferred on Wednesday night, two sources told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. Cedars-Sinai is approximately 21 miles north of Harbor-UCLA.

On Tuesday, Mahajan said Woods sustained multiple “open fractures” to his lower right leg and had a rod placed in his tibia and screws and pins inserted in his foot and ankle during emergency surgery.

Two separate sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Woods sustained an injury to his talus bone, which connects the bottom of the lower leg to the top of the foot. The bone is a pivot point for motion. Sources say that screws were likely inserted into the area to help it heal, and if all goes well, eventually allow for normal movement.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a Level 1 trauma center, meaning it is qualified to provide the most comprehensive surgical and other care for such injuries. Cedars-Sinai has a renowned Sports Medicine Institute that has catered to professional athletes and a rehabilitation program for sports-related and orthopedic injuries.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Wednesday that his department would not file charges against Woods pertaining to the crash near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, about 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Villanueva said the department is considering it an accident, which could lead to a misdemeanor at most.

“He was not drunk,” Villanueva said. “We can throw that one out.”

Woods’ fellow golfers continued to react to the crash on Thursday, including Phil Mickelson, who said that players “understand and appreciate what he has meant to the game of golf and for us and the PGA Tour.”

“We all are hoping and praying for a full and speedy recovery, but we’re also thankful, because that looked awful, and we’re thankful he’s still with us,” Mickelson said from the Cologuard Classic, a Champions Tour event in Tucson, Arizona.

ESPN’s Bob Harig and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back