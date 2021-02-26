Smith County jury duty cancelled for March 1-2

TYLER – Smith County jury duty has been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday, March 1-2. Jury duty for Wednesday, March 3, has not been cancelled. Smith County residents who received summons for Wednesday must appear for jury duty with their yellow cards at the Smith County Courthouse.
