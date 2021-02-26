Today is Friday February 26, 2021

Smith County jury duty cancelled for March 1-2

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 5:14 pm
TYLER – Smith County jury duty has been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday, March 1-2. Jury duty for Wednesday, March 3, has not been cancelled. Smith County residents who received summons for Wednesday must appear for jury duty with their yellow cards at the Smith County Courthouse.

