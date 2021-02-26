Advertisement

Smith County officials work to receive and distribute water

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 3:53 pm

TYLER — Smith County officials have continued to work this week to help receive and distribute water delivered to the region by military planes sent by the State of Texas. Government agencies, including cities, counties and school districts, as well as nonprofit and other various organizations throughout the region, requested water from the state following the winter storm last week. On Monday and Tuesday, C-130s delivered 14 pallets of water each day. On Wednesday, a C-130 delivered 20 pallets of MREs (meals ready-to-eat). Click here and then click on the News tab for more details.

