Biden surveys Texas weather damage, thanks emergency workers

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 3:42 pm

HOUSTON (AP/Staff) – President Joe Biden heard firsthand from Texans clobbered by this month’s brutal winter weather. Biden and his wife, Jill, heard from emergency officials and visited a food bank. The president thanked emergency workers for doing “God’s work.” It’s his first trip to a major disaster site since he took office a little over a month ago. Another stop: a major vaccination center to encourage people to get their coronavirus shots. The unusual winter weather across the South over Valentine’s weekend battered multiple states. Texas bore the brunt of unseasonably frigid conditions that caused widespread power outages and frozen pipes that burst and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water.

