Advertisement

Rangerette Revels begins two-weekend run March 11

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2021 at 1:24 pm

KILGORE — The Kilgore College Rangerettes will present Rangerette Revels in March, although the traditional schedule and ticket sales have changed this year due to COVID-19 protocols. Shows this year will span two weekends – March 11-14 and March 18-20 – with shows Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and matinees set for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14, and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The show, “This Stage, Our Story,” will include a wide variety of dance genres, including the Rangerettes’ signature “high kick” production for the finale. With COVID-19 protocols, tickets to the show are being sold in pods of four seats only, with guests required to purchase all four seats when ordering. Click here for more details.

Go Back